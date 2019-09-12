Breakdown of NFL rosters: Alabama produces most players, Redskins are heaviest team

NEW YORK – Courtesy of NFL Communications, here’s a breakdown of each of the rosters of the 32 NFL teams for kickoff weekend.
TUSCALOOSA PIPELINE: Alabama had the most players, 56, on active 2019 NFL Kickoff rosters, the league announced today. The Crimson Tide also placed the most NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018, with 44. Ohio State (44) ranked second in 2019, after previously ranking fifth with 36 last season.
A total of 254 colleges were represented on Kickoff Weekend active rosters. The colleges with the most players in the NFL:
|COLLEGE
|PLAYERS
|COLLEGE
|PLAYERS
|COLLEGE
|PLAYERS
|COLLEGE
|PLAYERS
|Alabama
|56
|Florida State
|32
|Auburn
|26
|Iowa
|25
|Ohio State
|44
|Oklahoma
|31
|Penn State
|26
|Notre Dame
|25
|Miami (Fla.)
|36
|Georgia
|29
|Stanford
|26
|Tennessee
|25
|Florida
|35
|Clemson
|28
|Washington
|26
|Southern California
|24
|LSU
|35
|Texas A&M
|27
|Wisconsin
|26
A breakdown by position of colleges with the most players in the NFL:
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|PLAYERS
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|PLAYERS
|C
|Florida
|4
|DT
|Alabama
|6
|G
|Iowa
|4
|DE
|Miami (Fla.)
|7
|T
|Florida, Oklahoma
|5
|LB
|Alabama
|10
|TE
|Stanford
|5
|DB
|Alabama
|13
|QB
|North Carolina State
|4
|P
|Tennessee
|4
|RB
|Alabama
|6
|K
|Memphis, Texas A&M
|2
|WR
|Clemson
|8
QB BREAKDOWN: Quarterbacks were in the spotlight once again on Kickoff Weekend and the NFL has now had at least one rookie quarterback start in Week 1 in 12 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in the NFL since at least 1950.
A by-the-numbers look at the 32 starting quarterbacks in Week 1:
|5
|Rookie or second-year
|Allen, BUF; Darnold, NYJ; Jackson, BAL; Mayfield, CLE; Murray, ARI (rookie)
|20
|First-round draft picks
|Allen, BUF; Darnold, NYJ; Flacco, DEN; Goff, LAR; Jackson, BAL; Mahomes, KC; Manning, NYG; Mariota, TEN; Mayfield, CLE; Murray, ARI; Newton, CAR; Rivers, LAC; Rodgers, GB; Roethlisberger, PIT; Ryan, ATL; Stafford, DET; Trubisky, CHI; Watson, HOU; Wentz, PHI; Winston, TB
|3
|Sixth-round draft picks or later, or undrafted
|Brady, NE (sixth round); Fitzpatrick, MIA (seventh round); Keenum, WAS (undrafted)
|7
|No. 1 overall picks
|Goff, LAR; Manning, NYG; Mayfield, CLE; Murray, ARI; Newton, CAR; Stafford, DET; Winston, TB
|8
|Drafted No. 75 overall or later, or undrafted
|Brady, NE; Brissett, IND; Cousins, MIN; Fitzpatrick, MIA; Foles, JAX; Prescott, DAL; Keenum, WAS; Wilson, SEA
|16
|Younger than 30 years old
|Allen, BUF; Brissett, IND; Carr, OAK; Darnold, NYG; Garoppolo, SF; Goff, LAR; Jackson, BAL; Mahomes, KC; Mariota, TEN; Mayfield, CLE; Murray, ARI; Prescott, DAL; Trubisky, CHI; Watson, HOU; Wentz, PHI; Winston, TB
|8
|From Texas, most of any state
|Brees, NO; Dalton, CIN; Foles, JAX; Keenum, WAS; Mahomes, KC; Mayfield, CLE; Murray, ARI; Stafford, DET
THE TALL AND SHORT OF IT: On NFL Kickoff rosters, there were 288 players weighing under 200 pounds, 313 players under six-feet tall, and 351 players weighing over 300 pounds.
The San Francisco 49ers have 14 players weighing less than 200 pounds, the most in that category. Tennessee has the most players under six-feet tall with 14, while Kansas City and Washington each have 14 players weighing over 300 pounds, the most in the league.
A team-by-team player dimension breakdown based on 2019 Kickoff rosters:
AFC
|
TEAM
|UNDER 200 LBS.
|UNDER 6-FEET
|OVER 300 LBS.
|
Baltimore
|6
|9
|13
|
Buffalo
|12
|10
|12
|
Cincinnati
|7
|10
|12
|
Cleveland
|10
|13
|9
|
Denver
|10
|9
|7
|
Houston
|12
|10
|10
|
Indianapolis
|10
|4
|7
|
Jacksonville
|11
|6
|12
|
Kansas City
|9
|12
|14
|
LA Chargers
|7
|11
|9
|
Miami
|7
|9
|12
|
New England
|6
|12
|9
|
NY Jets
|8
|8
|13
|
Oakland
|7
|10
|11
|
Pittsburgh
|11
|11
|13
|
Tennessee
|11
|14
|12
NFC
|
TEAM
|UNDER 200 LBS.
|UNDER 6-FEET
|OVER 300 LBS.
|
Arizona
|11
|11
|11
|
Atlanta
|12
|9
|12
|
Carolina
|6
|11
|11
|
Chicago
|8
|11
|12
|
Dallas
|7
|5
|12
|
Detroit
|11
|11
|11
|
Green Bay
|10
|9
|12
|
LA Rams
|13
|12
|10
|
Minnesota
|8
|10
|10
|
New Orleans
|9
|7
|12
|
NY Giants
|9
|12
|12
|
Philadelphia
|9
|9
|11
|
San Francisco
|14
|11
|5
|
Seattle
|6
|11
|10
|
Tampa Bay
|6
|11
|11
|
Washington
|5
|5
|14
HEIGHT, WEIGHT & AGE AVERAGES FOR 2019 AFC & NFC ROSTERS
|AFC
|Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age (Years)
|Experience
|Rookie & 1st year
|Players Age 30 & Over
|Baltimore
|6.16
|245.64
|26.13
|4.17
|12
|9
|Buffalo
|6.17
|244.04
|26.47
|4.47
|8
|10
|Cincinnati
|6.19
|249.47 *
|25.94
|4.28
|9
|8
|Cleveland
|6.15
|243.17
|25.42
|3.55
|11
|3 +
|Denver
|6.17
|241.66
|25.74
|3.34
|14
|6
|Houston
|6.17
|245.47
|26.09
|4.23
|7 +
|6
|Indianapolis
|6.20
|241.21 +
|25.74
|3.83
|9
|6
|Jacksonville
|6.19
|244.96
|25.40
|3.60
|14
|4
|Kansas City
|6.16
|247.32
|25.92
|4.11
|9
|6
|LA Chargers
|6.16
|242.32
|25.92
|3.91
|11
|10
|Miami
|6.17
|243.77
|25.11 +
|3.09 +
|15 *
|5
|New England
|6.16
|244.87
|27.23 *
|5.30 *
|10
|13 *
|NY Jets
|6.19
|248.43
|26.47
|4.19
|10
|9
|Oakland
|6.19
|248.36
|25.55
|3.70
|13
|4
|Pittsburgh
|6.21 *
|248.51
|25.81
|4.09
|11
|7
|Tennessee
|6.14 +
|244.64
|26.47
|4.53
|7 +
|7
|AFC average
|6.17
|245.24
|25.96
|4.02
|10.63
|7.06
|NFC average
|6.17
|245.13
|26.04
|4.16
|10.75
|8.06
|All NFL average
|6.17
|245.19
|26.00
|4.09
|10.69
|7.56
|* AFC high
|+ AFC low
|NFC
|Team
|Height
|Weight
|Age (Years)
|Experience
|Rookie & 1st year
|Players Age 30 & Over
|Arizona
|6.15
|245.06
|26.26
|4.45
|14
|12
|Atlanta
|6.13 +
|242.43
|26.89 *
|4.92
|9
|14 *
|Carolina
|6.16
|246.79
|26.15
|4.13
|11
|10
|Chicago
|6.14
|245.92
|26.17
|4.40
|8
|9
|Dallas
|6.18
|249.85 *
|26.23
|4.38
|7 +
|5
|Detroit
|6.17
|243.30
|26.26
|4.25
|12
|8
|Green Bay
|6.20 *
|244.60
|25.58
|3.74
|11
|6
|LA Rams
|6.14
|240.30
|25.64
|3.91
|15 *
|6
|Minnesota
|6.18
|244.42
|25.58
|3.70
|14
|7
|New Orleans
|6.18
|244.91
|26.23
|4.43
|8
|8
|NY Giants
|6.19
|245.69
|25.94
|3.92
|10
|8
|Philadelphia
|6.19
|247.92
|26.72
|5.04 *
|7 +
|11
|San Francisco
|6.17
|237.85 +
|25.75
|3.72
|10
|5
|Seattle
|6.16
|248.64
|25.60
|3.87
|11
|7
|Tampa Bay
|6.20 *
|247.38
|25.38 +
|3.60 +
|12
|3 +
|Washington
|6.16
|247.06
|26.32
|4.17
|13
|10
|NFC average
|6.17
|245.13
|26.04
|4.16
|10.75
|8.06
|AFC average
|6.17
|245.24
|25.96
|4.02
|10.63
|7.06
|All NFL average
|6.17
|245.19
|26.00
|4.09
|10.69
|7.56
|* NFC high
|+ NFC low
|