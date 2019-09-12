Breakdown of NFL rosters: Alabama produces most players, Redskins are heaviest team

NEW YORK – Courtesy of NFL Communications, here’s a breakdown of each of the rosters of the 32 NFL teams for kickoff weekend.

TUSCALOOSA PIPELINE: Alabama had the most players, 56, on active 2019 NFL Kickoff rosters, the league announced today. The Crimson Tide also placed the most NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018, with 44. Ohio State (44) ranked second in 2019, after previously ranking fifth with 36 last season.

A total of 254 colleges were represented on Kickoff Weekend active rosters. The colleges with the most players in the NFL:

COLLEGE PLAYERS COLLEGE PLAYERS COLLEGE PLAYERS COLLEGE PLAYERS Alabama 56 Florida State 32 Auburn 26 Iowa 25 Ohio State 44 Oklahoma 31 Penn State 26 Notre Dame 25 Miami (Fla.) 36 Georgia 29 Stanford 26 Tennessee 25 Florida 35 Clemson 28 Washington 26 Southern California 24 LSU 35 Texas A&M 27 Wisconsin 26

A breakdown by position of colleges with the most players in the NFL:​

POS. SCHOOL PLAYERS POS. SCHOOL PLAYERS C Florida 4 DT Alabama 6 G Iowa 4 DE Miami (Fla.) 7 T Florida, Oklahoma 5 LB Alabama 10 TE Stanford 5 DB Alabama 13 QB North Carolina State 4 P Tennessee 4 RB Alabama 6 K Memphis, Texas A&M 2 WR Clemson 8

QB BREAKDOWN: Quarterbacks were in the spotlight once again on Kickoff Weekend and the NFL has now had at least one rookie quarterback start in Week 1 in 12 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in the NFL since at least 1950.

A by-the-numbers look at the 32 starting quarterbacks in Week 1:

5 Rookie or second-year Allen, BUF; Darnold, NYJ; Jackson, BAL; Mayfield, CLE; Murray, ARI (rookie) 20 First-round draft picks Allen, BUF; Darnold, NYJ; Flacco, DEN; Goff, LAR; Jackson, BAL; Mahomes, KC; Manning, NYG; Mariota, TEN; Mayfield, CLE; Murray, ARI; Newton, CAR; Rivers, LAC; Rodgers, GB; Roethlisberger, PIT; Ryan, ATL; Stafford, DET; Trubisky, CHI; Watson, HOU; Wentz, PHI; Winston, TB 3 Sixth-round draft picks or later, or undrafted Brady, NE (sixth round); Fitzpatrick, MIA (seventh round); Keenum, WAS (undrafted) 7 No. 1 overall picks Goff, LAR; Manning, NYG; Mayfield, CLE; Murray, ARI; Newton, CAR; Stafford, DET; Winston, TB 8 Drafted No. 75 overall or later, or undrafted Brady, NE; Brissett, IND; Cousins, MIN; Fitzpatrick, MIA; Foles, JAX; Prescott, DAL; Keenum, WAS; Wilson, SEA 16 Younger than 30 years old Allen, BUF; Brissett, IND; Carr, OAK; Darnold, NYG; Garoppolo, SF; Goff, LAR; Jackson, BAL; Mahomes, KC; Mariota, TEN; Mayfield, CLE; Murray, ARI; Prescott, DAL; Trubisky, CHI; Watson, HOU; Wentz, PHI; Winston, TB 8 From Texas, most of any state Brees, NO; Dalton, CIN; Foles, JAX; Keenum, WAS; Mahomes, KC; Mayfield, CLE; Murray, ARI; Stafford, DET

THE TALL AND SHORT OF IT: On NFL Kickoff rosters, there were 288 players weighing under 200 pounds, 313 players under six-feet tall, and 351 players weighing over 300 pounds.

The San Francisco 49ers have 14 players weighing less than 200 pounds, the most in that category. Tennessee has the most players under six-feet tall with 14, while Kansas City and Washington each have 14 players weighing over 300 pounds, the most in the league. ​

A team-by-team player dimension breakdown based on 2019 Kickoff rosters:

AFC

TEAM UNDER 200 LBS. UNDER 6-FEET OVER 300 LBS. Baltimore 6 9 13 Buffalo 12 10 12 Cincinnati 7 10 12 Cleveland 10 13 9 Denver 10 9 7 Houston 12 10 10 Indianapolis 10 4 7 Jacksonville 11 6 12 Kansas City 9 12 14 LA Chargers 7 11 9 Miami 7 9 12 New England 6 12 9 NY Jets 8 8 13 Oakland 7 10 11 Pittsburgh 11 11 13 Tennessee 11 14 12



NFC

TEAM UNDER 200 LBS. UNDER 6-FEET OVER 300 LBS. Arizona 11 11 11 Atlanta 12 9 12 Carolina 6 11 11 Chicago 8 11 12 Dallas 7 5 12 Detroit 11 11 11 Green Bay 10 9 12 LA Rams 13 12 10 Minnesota 8 10 10 New Orleans 9 7 12 NY Giants 9 12 12 Philadelphia 9 9 11 San Francisco 14 11 5 Seattle 6 11 10 Tampa Bay 6 11 11 Washington 5 5 14

HEIGHT, WEIGHT & AGE AVERAGES FOR 2019 AFC & NFC ROSTERS

AFC Team Height Weight Age (Years) Experience Rookie & 1st year Players Age 30 & Over Baltimore 6.16 245.64 26.13 4.17 12 9 Buffalo 6.17 244.04 26.47 4.47 8 10 Cincinnati 6.19 249.47 * 25.94 4.28 9 8 Cleveland 6.15 243.17 25.42 3.55 11 3 + Denver 6.17 241.66 25.74 3.34 14 6 Houston 6.17 245.47 26.09 4.23 7 + 6 Indianapolis 6.20 241.21 + 25.74 3.83 9 6 Jacksonville 6.19 244.96 25.40 3.60 14 4 Kansas City 6.16 247.32 25.92 4.11 9 6 LA Chargers 6.16 242.32 25.92 3.91 11 10 Miami 6.17 243.77 25.11 + 3.09 + 15 * 5 New England 6.16 244.87 27.23 * 5.30 * 10 13 * NY Jets 6.19 248.43 26.47 4.19 10 9 Oakland 6.19 248.36 25.55 3.70 13 4 Pittsburgh 6.21 * 248.51 25.81 4.09 11 7 Tennessee 6.14 + 244.64 26.47 4.53 7 + 7 AFC average 6.17 245.24 25.96 4.02 10.63 7.06 NFC average 6.17 245.13 26.04 4.16 10.75 8.06 All NFL average 6.17 245.19 26.00 4.09 10.69 7.56 * AFC high + AFC low