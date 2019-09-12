Boy bullied for homemade University of Tennessee shirt offered admission, scholarship

The University of Tennessee in Knoxville is extending an offer of admission and a four-year scholarship to a little boy who was bullied at school for making his own University of Tennessee shirt.

The Florida fourth-grader wanted to celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers for his elementary school’s college colors day, but was teased by his classmates for his homemade shirt. In response, the University of Tennessee reached out, and the boy’s shirt design was added to the university’s own T-shirt line, with all proceeds going towards STOMP Out Bullying.

Now the university is taking it a step further by offering the boy a place in the Class of 2032, with a four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028 if he chooses to attend the school.

According to the University of Tennessee, the school has already sold more than 50,000 copies of the boy’s shirt design, and the boy’s scholarship costs are being covered separately from the shirt proceeds.

The University of Tennessee also said officials from the university spoke several times with the boy’s mother, who said the family has been “deeply touched” by the overwhelming outpouring from alumni, fans and honorary Volunteers from around the world.