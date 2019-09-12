An organization that encourages children to get outdoors and active on Coast Live

Posted 12:49 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, September 12, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Saving Kids Dreams Foundation is a volunteer-run organization aimed at getting the youth outdoors. Founders Aristotle and Kaitlyn Cleanthes talk about their passion for the next generation and for getting people outside and active. We also hear how their big annual event has grown over the years to now host thousands in Pungo.

For more information visit www.SavingKidsDreams.com.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.

