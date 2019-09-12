A safe haven for youth in crisis on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Seton Youth Shelters provides a safe haven, counseling and outreach services to assist youth in crisis throughout Hampton Roads with the goal of reuniting families.

Executive director Jennifer Sieracki and board vice president James White join us to talk about their twenty-four hour emergency shelter for youth and other programs that help young people in need.

For more information visit www.setonyouthshelters.org.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.