757 Showdown: Kecoughtan vs. Phoebus in Friday night football Crosstown Showdown

HAMPTON, Va. - Less than ten minutes apart, the football players at Kecoughtan High School and Phoebus High School are very familiar with one another.

"We grew up with these players that play for Phoebus," Kecoughtan safety James Mozelle said. "It's a lot of talking going on, so I'm just ready to put the pads on to play against them."

"It goes way back from Pop Warner to Rec league," Phoebus safety Corey Wilson added. "We know each other very well, being that it's so close, so it's gonna be a good game."

Both Phoebus (0-1) and Kecoughtan (0-2) are coming off of losses.

The Warriors have a young roster that returns just one starter on offense, and two on defense, after finishing above .500 for first time in five years

Meanwhile, the Phantoms return plenty of key players after last season's trip to the state finals.

The two teams have very different circumstances, but the mottos they preach are almost identical.

"You work for a cause that's greater than 'Me'. We say that all the time," Coley said. "The guys want to make sure that everything they do is for somebody else."

"Big team, little me," is how Wilson described the Phantoms' motto. "Taking a 'Me" aspect out of it and doing what your teammates need you to do to win on the field."

The two face off in a Friday the 13th matchup, and while many people are superstitious about the infamous date, both the Warriors and Phantoms see it as a positive.

"We played them on Halloween, and that's the last time that we beat them, so maybe that will make it go our way," Coley said.

"Friday the 13th is my daughters birthday, so for me that's a beautiful day," Blunt said. "I want to go out there and get one for her."

Friday's matchup at Darling Stadium kicks off at 7 p.m.