× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat index climbing to near 100

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heating up… Watch out for areas of patchy dense fog for your morning drive. We will warm to the mid 80s today, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, it will feel more like 90 this afternoon. After the fog burns off, we will see mostly sunny skies today.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing to near 90. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will fire up in the afternoon to evening. Scattered showers will linger through Friday with a mix of clouds. Highs will drop to the low 80s on Friday.

We will see a mix of clouds this weekend with isolated showers/storms possible. Highs will warm to the mid 80s and it will be muggy.

Today: AM Fog, A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 11th

1883 Heavy Rain: 2.66″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

We are watching a surface trough located over the Turks and Caicos. Limited development of this disturbance is expected during the next few days due to only marginally conducive upper-level winds while the system moves very slowly WNW across the Bahamas. However, environmental conditions could become more favorable for development when the system moves over the Florida Straits and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Friday and over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

A broad low pressure system, associated with a tropical wave, is located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Although this disturbance continues to produce disorganized shower activity, some slight development of this system is still possible on Wednesday. By Thursday, however, upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. This disturbance is expected to move slowly westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean for the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is forecast to move quickly westward during the next several days. Some slow development is possible over the

weekend or early next week when the system is expected to be a couple of hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

