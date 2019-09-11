× VDOT survey to better understand travel through Midtown & Downtown Tunnels

NORFOLK, Va. – VDOT is conducting a survey that is suppose to help the Virginia Department of Transportation understand different travel preferences in and around the Norfolk and Portsmouth area.​

The beginning of the survey says that answers will not be linked to any personal information and will be analyzed together with many other survey responses.

The survey questions are based around how often you use the tunnel, which tunnels, and for what purposes (work, travel, etc.). It takes roughly 10 minutes to complete the entire thing.

If you’d like to take this survey, click here.