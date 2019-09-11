Newport News Police investigating following armed business robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a business Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the call came in at 4:57 p.m. for a robbery in the 9000 block of Warwick Boulevard. When police arrived, they met with the reporting person, who told them that an unknown man entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded cash.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a white bandana and a dark-colored beanie. After he took an undisclosed amount of money and one other item, he exited the building and fled south on Warwick Boulevard.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.