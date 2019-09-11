× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Even hotter Thursday as storm chances increase

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

It’ll be another quiet late-summer night. Skies will be mostly clear with lows a tad warmer near 70. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph which will help to keep fog formation to a minimum across the area.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing to near 90. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will fire up in the late afternoon to evening.

Scattered showers will linger through Friday with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the upper 70s on Friday.

We will see a mix of clouds this weekend with isolated showers/storms possible. Highs will warm to the mid 80s and it will be muggy.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Thursday: Partly Cloudy, PM Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Thursday Night: Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 11th

1883 Heavy Rain: 2.66″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

1. A large area of showers and thunderstorms was located along a sharp surface trough from near eastern Cuba through the southeastern Bahamas into the southwestern Atlantic. Conditions are forecast to become more favorable for development late this week, and a tropical depression could form near the northwestern Bahamas or South Florida as early as Friday. Further development is possible over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later this weekend. The disturbance will likely produce periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Bahamas through Friday, and across Florida during the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

2. A broad low pressure system, associated with a tropical wave, was located about 500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. This disturbance is accompanied by a few thunderstorms showing little organization. The system is forecast to move westward where upper-level winds will become even less favorable for tropical cyclone formation.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

3. A tropical wave located in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean near the Cabo Verde Islands is forecast to move quickly westward during the next several days. Environmental conditions may become more favorable for development as the system approaches the Lesser Antilles from late this weekend into early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

