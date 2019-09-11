Learning about the organization Aid Now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WTKR - News 3 is highlighting some very special organizations across coastal Virginia who benefit from the Priority Toyota Charity Bowl.

Aid Now aims to assist individuals in our area through education, health, sanitation, and physical resources.

News 3 Wednesday morning was Joined by founder/vice president Ann Christie, and Tiffany Mosher, who's the International Missions Director.

An upcoming project that involves Aid Now is the Priority Toyota Charity Bowl 'Jump Start', an annual back to school event for homeless students.

Aid Now will also be apart of the Norfolk Public Schools 'Heart 2 Heart Ball' in 2020 and helping with Hurricane Dorian disaster relief efforts.