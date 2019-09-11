× First Warning Forecast: Summer returns, heat index values in the triple digits

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Expect it to be humid with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday will be our warmest day of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will feel closer to the triple digits though! Keeping a 25 percent chance for a shower or storm.

A little bit better chance to see some wet weather to end the work week. Temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the low 80s.

The weekend isn’t looking too shabby. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. A slight chance for a shower or storm on Sunday. Highs will once again be in the mid 80s.

Better chances for showers and storms to start the work week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium(Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Widespread cloudiness and showers extending from the southeastern Bahamas northward over the southwestern Atlantic for a few hundred miles are associated with a sharp trough of low pressure. Although limited development of this system is anticipated tonight and Thursday, conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for tropical cyclone formation over the weekend, and a tropical depression is likely to form as the system moves slowly toward the west-northwest across the Florida Straits and southeastern Florida, and into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance will likely produce periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Bahamas through Friday, and across Florida during the weekend. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (70%)

A broad low pressure system, associated with a tropical wave, is located about 600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. This weak disturbance is accompanied by limited shower activity that has been gradually diminishing today. This system is forecast to move westward toward unfavorable upper-level winds, and tropical cyclone formation is not anticipated.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (0%)

A tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is forecast to move quickly westward during the next several days. Some development is possible over the weekend or early next week while the system moves over the tropical Atlantic

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (40%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

Interactive Radar

