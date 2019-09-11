Driver arrested following police chase in stolen vehicle in Chesapeake

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man after an early-morning police pursuit in Chesapeake.

According to the department, the incident happened at 3:20 a.m. Officers responded to the area of Beecher Stowe Street and Conservancy Drive in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Once officers arrived, they observed a small silver coupe that was reported stolen. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and a short pursuit ensued.

The suspect stopped in the 300 block of Appaloosa Trail and fled on foot. After a short chase, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Abdul Koontz, was caught.

Criminal charges are still pending.

The Chesapeake Police Department reminds the public to lock unattended vehicles, and never leave keys or other valuables in them.

