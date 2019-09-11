Chesapeake remembers 9/11 victims through Day of Remembrance

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – All-day long across Hampton Roads – there will be many ceremonies held in honor thousands of lives lost 18 years ago on September 11, 2001.
At Chesapeake City Park where one of those ceremonies is just now starting.
It’s called the 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony and it’s put on every year to the remembrance of those lost.
It’s also to honor the many brave men and women who rose in service to help with the search and recovery efforts and to also pay tribute to those who protect and defend our country in the ongoing war against terrorism.
We know at 8:46 this morning – there will be a bell tolling of church bells and handbells playing “let freedom ring” all faith-based communities throughout Hampton Roads are encouraged to participate.
Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.