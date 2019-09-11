Chesapeake Police arrest driver after multi-city police pursuit

Posted 10:15 am, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, September 11, 2019

Armad Gatling

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department arrested a driver after an early-morning police chase that led officers through Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

According to police, at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Military Highway near Rokeby Avenue for an equipment infraction. The suspect fled and a pursuit began.

The suspect went onto I-264, then onto I-64 and I-464, where he then drove over the Jordan Bridge into Portsmouth. The vehicle eventually stopped in front of a house in the 600 block of Henderson Street.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Armad Gatling, was arrested and charged with felony eluding, refusal to take a breath or blood test, driving on a revoked operator’s license and possession of a concealed weapon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.