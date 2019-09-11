Chesapeake Police arrest driver after multi-city police pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department arrested a driver after an early-morning police chase that led officers through Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

According to police, at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Military Highway near Rokeby Avenue for an equipment infraction. The suspect fled and a pursuit began.

The suspect went onto I-264, then onto I-64 and I-464, where he then drove over the Jordan Bridge into Portsmouth. The vehicle eventually stopped in front of a house in the 600 block of Henderson Street.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Armad Gatling, was arrested and charged with felony eluding, refusal to take a breath or blood test, driving on a revoked operator’s license and possession of a concealed weapon.