A visit from Santa making local dreams come true on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Elf Patrol is a small non-profit serving the Hampton Roads area that provides Christmas for children dealing with hospice, shelters or homelessness.

"Santa and Mrs. Claus" visit Coast Live to talk about the impact that they have on children in the community and what they do year round to share hope for those who need it most.

For more information visit www.elfpatrol.org.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.