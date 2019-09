Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Young Life Multiethnic is a relational ministry that reaches students in underprivileged areas throughout Hampton Roads.

Regional coordinator Michael Burbage discusses the after school youth clubs and fall and summer camping adventures that help kids to grow along spiritual lines.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.