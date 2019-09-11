2nd Annual Great Food Truck Festival returns to Newport News on September 14

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Calling all foodies!

The 2nd Annual Great Food Truck Festival returns to Centura College in Newport News Saturday, September 14 from 12-6 p.m.

Now through Friday, September 13, you can get $1 off your ticket purchase to the largest food truck gathering in Virginia. The offer is good for VIP and General Admission tickets, and there is no limit.

General Admission Adult tickets are $3, and VIP Admission tickets are $5. Use the coupon code “FOODTRUCK757” at checkout to receive the discount.

Experience the unique cuisine and delicious treats from more than 14 different gourmet food trucks, and enjoy music, games, prizes, vendors, exhibitors and more.

Centura College is located at 616 Denbigh Boulevard.

Click here to purchase tickets to the festival.