United Way’s Day of Caring to provide more than 1,000 volunteers for local community projects

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – More than a thousand volunteers are hitting the streets this week to make the Hampton Roads community a little brighter.

United Way’s annual Day of Caring is set for Friday, September 13 and both the South Hampton Roads and Virginia Peninsula locations are participating.

United Way of South Hampton Roads says it’s organizing more than 1,100 volunteers from 50 companies and sending them to around 100 projects around the area.

The projects will benefit local organizations like For Kids, the YMCA and H.E.R. Shelter.

“These projects, having us come and do things like cleaning, organizing, beautification means they don’t have to spend money on that and instead they can put that money towards services that are actually helping our community,” said Kelsey Mohring, Senior Director of Resource Marketing and Management for United Way SHR.

Mohring says Towne Bank, Sentara and Geico are just some of the companies her organization is working with.

The Day of Caring runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also acts as an unofficial start to United Way’s workplace fundraising campaigns, which Mohring says provide more than 90 percent of donations to United Way.

If you would like to volunteer for the Day of Caring on the Southside, click HERE. To volunteer on the Peninsula, click HERE. To volunteer in northeastern North Carolina, click HERE.