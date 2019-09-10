× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice today but heating up… Watch out for areas of patchy dense fog for your morning drive. Highs will return to near 80 this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. It will be muggy again today so it will feel a few degrees warmer. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be slim.

We will warm to the mid 80s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing to near 90. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms will build in Thursday afternoon to evening and linger through Friday. Highs will drop to the low 80s on Friday.

We will see a mix of clouds this weekend with isolated showers/storms possible. Highs will warm to the mid 80s and it will be muggy.

Today: Mostly sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 10th

1997 F1 Tornado: Northumberland Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gabrielle moving northeast over the north Atlantic. Expected to become extratropical later today.

A weak area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, located more than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next day or two before upper-level winds become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. This system is expected to move slowly west across

the tropical Atlantic Ocean for the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

A surface trough interacting with an upper-level low is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms from near the north coast of Hispaniola northeast over the southwestern Atlantic for a few hundred miles. Little, if any, development of this disturbance is expected during the next few days while it moves WNW across the Bahamas and the Florida peninsula. However, environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa is expected to move quickly westward during the next several days. Some slow development is possible late this week and over the weekend when the system is several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

