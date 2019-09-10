Live: Train car on fire after Illinois derailment

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

DUPO, Ill. – A train has derailed near Dupo, Illinois Tuesday afternoon.

There are several cars off the track and from a live stream it looks as if at least one car is on fire.

A KTVI reporter in St. Louis said the material inside the train was ethanol so people are being told to stand upwind as the fire burns.

The station said they have 90-degree temperatures Tuesday and that firefighters are working to keep the blaze under control so it does not spread.

There is no word yet on any injuries or where the train was headed.

Download the News 3 App for updates.