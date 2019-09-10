Skydive Suffolk assisting Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas

SUFFOLK, Va. – Skydive Suffolk and Virginia Skydiving Center deployed two planes to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

The mission of the groups was to airdrop survival and medical equipment as well as food and water to those in need.

On Saturday, Suffolk Skydive reported that their team in the Bahamas has been working hard, taking several trips over to deliver medical supplies, food, water and off road vehicles to reach places that haven’t been reached.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the skydiving company has taken the following to help with those suffering in the Bahamas:

three utility vehicles

two motorcycles

six tents

twelve generators

55 gallon barrels of gas fuel and Jet A 600

1500 gallons of water

hundreds of tarps

50 chainsaws

hundreds of meals

Fifteen Blue Tide Marine personnel are currently working with search and rescue. With the supplies they have delivered, the BTM team has been able to support and coordinate with international rescue teams, local and Miami fire and rescue teams, to cover a larger area.

The team is working to logistically support major airlines starting to arrive into the more remote areas to facilitate larger evacuations.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.