Portsmouth City Council to vote on funding that could move City Hall away from waterfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A day after Portsmouth held a public hearing on the idea of moving City Hall from Portsmouth's waterfront area, its city council will vote Tuesday evening to commit $475,000 to a potential developer to be used on the project.

During last night’s public hearing – many community members came out to share their thoughts and give their opinions on what should happen here along the waterfront.

"We have schools to support. We have workers to support. We have retirees to support. I will not give the city's money away and sleep good at night if we're throwing money down the drain," said Councilman Paul Battle.

City leaders have discussed the idea of moving city hall and the public safety building off the water to allow a developer to build apartments there on the waterfront.

City Hall could move to county street. While the public safety building could move to the east side of Willet Drive.

The vote happening later on today – is on whether or not to commit 475 thousand dollars to the potential developer – in City Hall and the public safety building’s current space.

In a discussion last month, not every city council member was on board with the possible move. Mayor John Rowe says it’s important to hear what the public has to say.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.