Police: Suspect wanted after armed robber steals medications from Norfolk Rite Aid

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place at a local Rite Aid Sunday morning.

Around 9:23 a.m., police responded to the Rite Aid located at 1101 E. Little Creek Road for a robbery that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, an employee told them an unknown man entered the business, armed with a handgun and robbed the store of several different medications.

The man ran from the area prior to police arriving and there were no injuries reported.

Detectives ask for anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.