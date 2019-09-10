Peninsula SPCA to host ‘Barktoberfest’ at Mill Point Park

HAMPTON, Va. – The Peninsula SPCA’s Barktoberfest, formerly known as Paws for a Cause, is returning to Mill Point Park on Saturday, October 12, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The shelter’s annual fall festival fundraiser will feature live music, a craft brew tasting, a dog walk, costume contests for pets and people, games and activities for folks and their pups!

“This event is really a fun, pet and family-friendly festival where folks can relax and hang out with their dog and other animal lovers while they support the programs of the Peninsula SPCA all for a good cause,” said Megan Steele, Peninsula SPCA’s executive director.

This year’s Barktoberfest will feature live music by Lost Soul Society and special guests, pet-friendly vendors and local rescues with adoptable animals. The Bow Wow Beer Garden, presented by Peninsula Animal Referral Center, will offer a variety of craft brews from St. George Brewing Company, Alewerks Brewing Company, Bull Island Brewing Company, The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery, Billsburg Brewery, Sly Clyde Ciderworks and Tradition Brewing Company. In addition, Blue Sky Distillery will be on hand offering free tastings of their Dog Star Vodka. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from local food trucks, Frank’s Monster Munchies and Southern Hospitality.

This dog-friendly festival will offer lots of fall activities for guests and their pups, including bobbing for tennis balls, a peanut butter eating contest, dog cake walks, and more! The popular and pup-tacular costume contest for pets and their people will begin at 2:30 p.m., featuring two categories, Pets Only and Pets and People, where prizes will be awarded for first through third place in each category. Participants are encouraged to get creative with their costumes and dress to impress, as competition can be fierce!

The dog walk is open to all ticketed guests and will begin at 3:00 p.m., winding along Downtown Hampton’s beautiful waterfront and through retail areas where friendly merchants will provide treats for participating pups.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online at a discounted rate. Adult tickets are $15 and includes an exclusive Barktoberfest T-shirt, event admission including live music, vendors, costume contest, dog walk & activities, goody bag with cool stuff, and personal web page for fundraising. Children ages 5 to 12 get $10 admission and includes everything that comes with the adult ticket.

Guests who wish to enjoy all the festival has to offer can purchase a Barktoberfest Package ticket for $35. This includes beer tasting, souvenir glass, exclusive Barktoberfest T-shirt, event admission including live music, vendors, costume contest, dog walk & activities, goody bag with cool stuff, and personal web page for fundraising.

T-shirts and souvenir glasses will be available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance as there are a limited number of event shirts and souvenir glasses available. Coupons for $5 off admission at the gate are available at participating breweries and Downtown Hampton restaurants.

For events details, schedule of events, or to register in advance visit this link.