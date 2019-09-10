Patriots receiver Antonio Brown accused of rape, sexual assault in federal lawsuit

MIAMI, Fla. – On the same day he was officially announced as a member of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, Antonio Brown has been accused of sexual assault and rape.

A lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida by Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, claims the NFL star receiver exploited, sexually assaulted and raped her within the past three years. The lawsuit can be read in its entirety here.

The New York Times first reported the story Tuesday night. Brown has released his own statement via his lawyer, denying “each and every allegation in the lawsuit.”

The lawsuit alleges Brown, in three separate incidents from June 2017 to May 2018, sexually assaulted and forced himself on Taylor. The suit claims Brown “exposed himself and kissed her without her permission” and later allegedly “started masturbating behind her and ejaculated on her back” while she was watching television at her house.

Brown’s lawyer says, in addition to denying the allegations, the Pro Bowl receiver will “pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

According to a report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown also plans a countersuit, claiming Taylor is engaged in “civil extortion.”