Officials warn residents of scam callers impersonating Norfolk Sheriff’s Office staff

Posted 3:32 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, September 10, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam call impersonating Norfolk Sheriff’s Office staff.

On Monday, September 9, a local resident reported receiving a call from the “Norfolk Sheriff’s Department Sex Offender Registry.”

The caller reportedly stated there were warrants out for the person’s arrest – unless the person brought $1000 to the jail to pay for a “bond.”

The caller identified himself as an actual employee of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are saying that this is a scam and that they do not maintain a sex offender registry. Most importantly, they would never demand a cash payment over the phone.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office believes this scam has been going on for at least a week.

If you receive a call similar to this, notify the Norfolk Police Department Economic Crimes unit at (757) 664-7018.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.