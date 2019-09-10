Officials warn residents of scam callers impersonating Norfolk Sheriff’s Office staff

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam call impersonating Norfolk Sheriff’s Office staff.

On Monday, September 9, a local resident reported receiving a call from the “Norfolk Sheriff’s Department Sex Offender Registry.”

The caller reportedly stated there were warrants out for the person’s arrest – unless the person brought $1000 to the jail to pay for a “bond.”

The caller identified himself as an actual employee of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are saying that this is a scam and that they do not maintain a sex offender registry. Most importantly, they would never demand a cash payment over the phone.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office believes this scam has been going on for at least a week.

If you receive a call similar to this, notify the Norfolk Police Department Economic Crimes unit at (757) 664-7018.