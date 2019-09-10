North Carolina woman charged after cutting off husband’s penis, deputies say

Posted 4:43 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, September 10, 2019

Victoria Frabutt

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. –  North Carolina officials have arrested a woman accused of cutting off her husband’s penis.

A news release says 61-year-old James Frabutt told Carteret County deputies that his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, tied him up and pulled out a knife Tuesday morning.

James Frabutt was taken to a Greenville hospital and his condition is unknown. Deputies were able to recover the penis, put it on ice and give it to medical personnel. A motive for the castration is unclear at this time.

Victoria Thomas Frabutt has been charged with kidnapping and malicious castration.

She’s in jail on a $100,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.