North Carolina woman charged after cutting off husband’s penis, deputies say

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. – North Carolina officials have arrested a woman accused of cutting off her husband’s penis.

A news release says 61-year-old James Frabutt told Carteret County deputies that his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, tied him up and pulled out a knife Tuesday morning.

James Frabutt was taken to a Greenville hospital and his condition is unknown. Deputies were able to recover the penis, put it on ice and give it to medical personnel. A motive for the castration is unclear at this time.

Victoria Thomas Frabutt has been charged with kidnapping and malicious castration.

She’s in jail on a $100,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.