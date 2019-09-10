Norfolk partnering with facial recognition tech company to help find lost pets

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is embracing technology and will use a facial recognition system to help find lost pets in the city.

City officials say it is partnering with Finding Rover, a company whose mission is to use photos and profiles of lost cats and dogs to bring pets back together with their families.

The move allows residents in the city to also register their pets with Finding Rover.

“NACC is the first stop for those seeking lost pets in Norfolk, and we help reunite more than 1,000 animals with their owners each year,” said Jake Roos, Operations Manager at NACC. “We are thrilled to have this new tool to help get those furry family members to their homes.”

Here’s how it works: NACC will add photos and profiles of all dogs and cats in its care into Finding Rover. The human owners of lost pets can upload a photo and Finding Rover’s facial recognition technology will search for a match with any of the animals in the shelter at NACC or those in Finding Rover’s registry of found animals. Additionally, any animals adopted from NACC will go to their families with a Finding Rover profile.

Along with helping find pets, Finding Rover also allows for people to adopt pets via its app and website.

Registration of your pet is FREE and as simple as 1, 2, 3! Just go to www.FindingRover.com and:

Upload your pet’s photo Enter a few details about your pet Enter your name, email address, and zip code

“We want to do everything we can to safeguard our pets from being lost forever,” said John Polimeno, CEO and Founder of Finding Rover. “Registering on Finding Rover is another step all pet parents should take.”

