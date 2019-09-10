Michael Jordan pledges $1 million to help the battered Bahamas

NBA legend Michael Jordan has jumped into the Bahamas relief effort by announcing he will give $1 million to help the islands impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” Jordan said in a statement from his manager, Estee Portnoy, on Twitter. “My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Jordan said he plans to research non-profits working on recovery and relief efforts and give his funds where the money “will have the most impact.”

“The Bahamian people are strong and resilient, and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

Jordan also gave a $2 million donation to support North Carolina after Hurricane Florence last year.

The NBA GOAT joins other celebrities who have donated money to the Bahamas after Dorian. They include entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, who flew his personal plane full of supplies to the affected areas.

Hurricane Dorian left more than 70,000 people homeless in the Bahamas, and at least 50 people have died.

