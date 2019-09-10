Man seriously injured in Virginia Beach shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of W. Hastings Arch that left a man seriously injured Tuesday night.

The call came in around 7:32 p.m. Officers arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services personnel took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

The scene is still active while detectives are investigating the case.

There is currently no suspect information.

The case remains under investigation by members of VBPD's Homicide Unit.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted at P3Tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.