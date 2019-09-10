Man seriously injured in Virginia Beach shooting

Posted 8:52 pm, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24PM, September 10, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of W. Hastings Arch that left a man seriously injured Tuesday night.

The call came in around 7:32 p.m. Officers arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services personnel took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

The scene is still active while detectives are investigating the case.

Photo Gallery

There is currently no suspect information.

The case remains under investigation by members of VBPD's Homicide Unit.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted at P3Tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.860161 by -76.182732.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.