Man killed in Virginia Beach shooting, homicide investigation underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of W. Hastings Arch that left a man dead Tuesday night.

The call came in around 7:32 p.m. Officers arrived on scene to find the man, identified as 39-year-old Brendan Anthony Breaux, suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services personnel took Breaux to a local hospital for treatment, where he died of his injuries.

This has now developed into a homicide investigation.

There is currently no suspect information.

The case remains under investigation by members of VBPD's Homicide Unit.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted at P3Tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips app.

