Man charged with attempted first-degree murder in Northampton Co. N.C. shooting

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Northampton County, North Carolina, have charged a 27-year-old man with attempted first-degree murder, along with other charges stemming from the shooting of a woman on September 7.

Maurice Ralphael Saddler is the man being charged in the Saturday shooting that happened around 11 p.m., which left a 34-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Police said that the incident was domestic, and led to a standoff between Saddler and deputies, which lasted until around 1 a.m.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital and considered to be in stable condition.

In addition to the attempted first-degree murder charge, Saddler is being charged with assault on a female, four counts of assault in the presence of a minor and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.