Man charged with attempted first-degree murder in Northampton Co. N.C. shooting

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Northampton County, North Carolina, have charged a 27-year-old man with attempted first-degree murder, along with other charges stemming from the shooting of a woman on September 7.
Maurice Ralphael Saddler is the man being charged in the Saturday shooting that happened around 11 p.m., which left a 34-year-old woman with serious injuries.
Police said that the incident was domestic, and led to a standoff between Saddler and deputies, which lasted until around 1 a.m.
The female victim was transported to a local hospital and considered to be in stable condition.
In addition to the attempted first-degree murder charge, Saddler is being charged with assault on a female, four counts of assault in the presence of a minor and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.
Saddler was also served additional warrants out of Hertford Co. for obtaining property by false pretense, financial card theft, identity theft, financial card fraud and served an order for arrest failure to appear.
Northampton Co. Sheriff Jack Smith stated that we at the Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office take these types of assault calls very seriously and we are committed to doing all that we can legally do to protect others.
