Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Building heat & humidity, late week storms

It’ll be a quiet night across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Lows will be comfortable and in the upper 60s. Skies will be mainly clear and winds will be light, which will lead to areas of patchy dense fog early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer and still muggy with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing to near 90. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms will build in Thursday afternoon to evening and linger through Friday. Highs will drop to the low 80s on Friday.

We will see a mix of clouds this weekend with isolated showers/storms possible. Highs will warm to the mid 80s and it will be muggy.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Wednesday: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Wednesday Night: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 10th

1997 F1 Tornado: Northumberland Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gabrielle moving northeast over the north Atlantic. Expected to become extratropical later today.

1. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a surface trough near the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent Atlantic waters has increased since yesterday. Limited development of this disturbance is expected during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward across the Bahamas. However, environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system moves over the Florida Straits and the Gulf of Mexico late this week and this weekend. Regardless of development, this disturbance will produce periods of locally heavy rainfall across the Bahamas through Thursday, and across Florida on Friday and continuing into the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

2. A weak area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave located about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although some slight development of this system is possible today or Wednesday, by Thursday, upper-level winds are forecast to become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. This disturbance is expected to move slowly westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean for the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

3. A tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is expected to move quickly westward during the next several days. Some slow development is possible over the weekend when the system is a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

