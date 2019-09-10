IOW Sheriff’s Office captain on leave, State Police opens criminal investigation against him

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – Captain Julian Evans of the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is on leave while Virginia State Police (VSP) has a criminal investigation open against him.

The extent of the investigation and what is being investigated is not known, but both Virginia State Police and the Isle of White County Sheriff’s Office both confirmed the investigation. VSP was the agency that confirmed Evans name.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office website, Evans is the Operations Commander for the department.

No further information has been released at this time.

