Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jodi Moore Newland shares her story of loss and the struggle that formed the foundation Daniel's Grace. Today, the non-profit raises funds to help cancer families with financial assistance for daily living needs while they face and fight the disease.

For more information visit danielsgrace.org.

Presented by

One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning

www.onehourcomfort.com

(757) 868-7600

Vote for finalists in the quarterly One Hour Cares contest at onehourcares.com.