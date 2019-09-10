Helping children with life-threatening diseases experience their dreams on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Toby's Dream Foundation ensures that children with life-threatening illnesses have the opportunity and resources to imagine and experience their most fantastic dream.

Executive director Joan Steele joins us to talk more about the organization and Matthew Willette, father of a dreamer, shares his personal story about how his son's experience.

For more information visit www.tobysdream.org.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.