Events around Hampton Roads to pay tribute to September 11th victims

Posted 8:52 am, September 10, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A commemoration ceremony is held for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum fifteen years after the day on September 11, 2016 in New York City. Throughout the country services are being held to remember the 2,977 people who were killed in New York, the Pentagon and in a field in rural Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS – It’s been 18 years since more than 3,000 lost their lives in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and in the crash of a hijacked plane in Pennsylvania.

Events around the region Wednesday will pay tribute to the victims of September 11, 2001.

  • Hampton will hold a Day of Remembrance in honor of first responders who died in the September 11 attacks, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Gosnold’s Hope Park.
  • The 2019 Patriot Day Memorial Ride will end at the Twiford Funeral Home in Elizabeth City at 1 p.m. and be followed by a ceremony raising the Ground Zero Flag. The ride will begin at 9 a.m. at Dismal Swamp Canal State Park in South Mills to honor lives lost on September 11. Motorcycles with large flags are greatly welcomed.
  • Newport News Police and Fire Departments will host a special ceremony to honor and remember 9/11 victims. It’ll be held outside Newport News City Hall at 2400 Washington Ave. at 10 a.m.
  • In Portsmouth, the city will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6 p.m. on the Flagpole Stage at High Street Landing. Mayor John Rowe is expected to speak. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
