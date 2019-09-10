Events around Hampton Roads to pay tribute to September 11 victims

Posted 8:52 am, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18AM, September 11, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS – It’s been 18 years since more than 3,000 lost their lives in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and in the crash of a hijacked plane in Pennsylvania.

Events around the region Wednesday will pay tribute to the men and women who died September 11, 2001.

  • Hampton will hold a Day of Remembrance in honor of first responders who died in the September 11 attacks, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in Gosnold’s Hope Park.
  • The 2019 Patriot Day Memorial Ride will end at the Twiford Funeral Home in Elizabeth City at 1 p.m. and be followed by a ceremony raising the Ground Zero Flag. The ride will begin at 9 a.m. at Dismal Swamp Canal State Park in South Mills to honor lives lost on September 11. Motorcycles with large flags are greatly welcomed.
  • Newport News Police and Fire Departments will host a special ceremony to honor and remember 9/11 victims. It’ll be held outside Newport News City Hall at 2400 Washington Ave. at 10 a.m.
  • In Portsmouth, the city will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 6 p.m. on the Flagpole Stage at High Street Landing. Mayor John Rowe is expected to speak. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
  • Chesapeake 9/11 Memorial at 8:30 a.m. at the City Park.
  • Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads in Norfolk will honor the victims who lost their lives from the attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, during a memorial walk and remembrance ceremony executed by the 2019 Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Selects starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.
