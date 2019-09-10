Chesapeake City Council names new city manager

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake City Council has named Christopher M. Price as the city’s newest city manager.

Starting November 4, Price will replace James E. Baker, who has served in the role since January 2013. Baker will retire on October 31.

Council members interviewed several finalists after a nationwide search. Price, a native of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, was the overwhelming choice at the end of the process.

The search for a new city manager began in late February, and Price will be the 11th person to serve in the role since the city’s founding in 1963 when the City of South Norfolk and Norfolk County merged.

“There is no question in my mind that Chris Price is the person to lead Chesapeake into the next chapter of its dynamic, rich, and successful story,” said Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. “His background, his experience, and his direct knowledge of this City will be of tremendous benefit as he works to build upon the positive initiatives James Baker has set in motion. This is a great time to be in Chesapeake, and my Council colleagues and I look forward to working with Mr. Price to help our City continue to grow and prosper.”

Price has served Prince William County since 2011, first as the Planning Director and as Deputy County Executive since 2016. In the latter role, he oversees the county’s Community Development agencies, including Planning, Public Works, Parks/Recreation/Tourism and others.

Related: Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen resigns

Price also served as the county’s interim Executive Director of Economic Development from January-July 2019.

From 2007 until 2011, Price served as Executive Director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, leading both the Planning District Commission and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

He began his public service career in the City of Chesapeake’s Department of Planning, from 1997 until 2002, serving as a Planner and then as a Senior Planner, before moving to the State College, Pennsylvania, area for additional planning-related positions.

“The opportunity to return to the City of Chesapeake was one I simply could not pass up” said Price. “It will be an honor to serve this amazing community in a new role, and I sincerely appreciate the trust that the City Council has placed in me. Chesapeake offers an outstanding quality of life and is very well positioned for the future. I’m looking forward to working with the City Council and staff to lead Chesapeake into new opportunities, and to building and enhancing relationships with the residents, businesses, and community groups whom we serve.”

He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Old Dominion University and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Penn State University. He is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia.

Price is married and has twin daughters.

Download the News 3 app for updates.