An organization that changes children’s lives one small gesture at a time on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The JCA Foundation believes that every small gesture results in big changes in the lives of children, which is why they get together to provide an annual shopping spree for children to purchase gifts for the holiday season.

Carolyn Pederson and Sunday Hill join us to discuss the Kids Kruz, and other support from the JCA Foundation. For more information visit jcafoundation.com.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.