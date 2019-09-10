A rare full Harvest Moon expected for this coming Friday the 13th

WTKR – Friday the 13th – on Friday, September 13 – will have a little extra mischief when a rare full Harvest Moon will be viewable to some in the U.S., according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

The moon will be at its full size at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday, the 14th. But, viewing of the Harvest Moon will be best between the early to late evening hours of Friday, and early morning hours of Saturday, experts said.

The Harvest Moon gets its name for being the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox.

To go along with the spookiness of a Harvest Moon on Friday the 13th, the moon will also be a Micro Moon, which means it will appear to look 14 percent smaller, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

They say another reason for a Harvest Moon being unique, is that farmers can work late into the night by this Moon’s light.