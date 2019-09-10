19-year-old shot in Hampton, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police is investigating after a 19-year-old was shot around 8 p.m. on Monday in the first block of Royston Drive.

According to officials, the injuries the 19-year-old sustained were non-life threatening.

The teen was shot when he was allegedly walking outside his home. There were no other injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information.

Police have said the victim is uncooperative with investigators at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

