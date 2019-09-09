William & Mary Salsa Club takes top prize at Salsa Bachata Congress

RICHMOND, Va. – The second annual RVA Salsa Bachata Congress event continued Saturday in Richmond.

The three-day event features internationally known dance instructions, performers and DJs who offer demonstrations and classes for dancers of all skill levels.

A group from William & Mary took the top prize in the collegiate dance competition, CBS 6 reported.

“It was choreographed by a group of us,” a member of the William & Mary Salsa Club said. “We’ve been putting a lot of hard work in and I’m just really proud of everyone.”

As part of the prize, the troupe got to perform with professional salsa dancers during a special show.

The goal of the event, which continues Sunday at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Downtown, is to spread the benefits of Latin dance throughout the Richmond area.