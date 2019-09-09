UVA football ranked in AP Top 25 Poll

Joe Reed #2 of the Virginia Cavaliers returns a kickoff for a touchdown. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football makes it onto the AP Top 25 Poll this week, coming in at No. 25.

The Cavaliers have started the season 2-0 after picking up 30-14 win against ACC rival Pitt in the season opener, then beating William & Mary 52-17 at home in Scott Stadium.

Next up is Florida State, and a win against the Seminoles would give Virginia its first 3-0 start since 2005.

The ACC still remains atop the AP Poll, with Clemson ranked No. 1.

Below is the full Week 3 AP Poll:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. LSU
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Ohio State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Florida
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Texas
  13. Penn State
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Oregon
  16. Texas A&M
  17. UCF
  18. Michigan State
  19. Maryland
  20. Boise State
  21. Washington
  22. Southern California
  23. Virginia
