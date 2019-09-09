UVA football ranked in AP Top 25 Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football makes it onto the AP Top 25 Poll this week, coming in at No. 25.

The Cavaliers have started the season 2-0 after picking up 30-14 win against ACC rival Pitt in the season opener, then beating William & Mary 52-17 at home in Scott Stadium.

Next up is Florida State, and a win against the Seminoles would give Virginia its first 3-0 start since 2005.

The ACC still remains atop the AP Poll, with Clemson ranked No. 1.

