Three people injured in Virginia Beach incident

Posted 5:40 am, September 9, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Police were called to Bunsen Drive in the Ocean Lakes section of the city Sunday night, after a man was shot.

According to a news release from the police department, they were called to a home just before 10 p.m. Police say the call started for a gun shot wound, but when they arrived at the house, they found that a total of three people were injured. Police say two women victims were suffering from blunt force trauma injuries, while a man suspect was suffering from a gunshot wound.

One woman’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. The other woman and the man’s injuries are considered serious. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say the three people know each other but did not say how. No charges or identities have been released at this time.

