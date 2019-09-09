St. Louis mom makes meals for dozens of hungry children on school days: ‘My special babies’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A North St. Louis woman is paying it forward one day at a time feeding hundreds of kids just by opening her front door. Champale Anderson is on a mission to feed kids in her community who live in poverty.

Anderson says a jar of peanut butter and a loaf of bread will go a very long way putting smiles on the faces of many kids in her community and warming their hearts and filling their bellies.

She is a healthcare provider and mother of six. She has been feeding kids in her St. Louis neighborhood for five years.

Anderson said she has an open-door policy on school days for kids in the community. Kids can knock on her door before and after school and she will hand them a snack for breakfast and lunch.

“I noticed the kids they are always hungry. They get off the bus and they take off running and they never know what I will have in the bag. I switch up and have special treats for my special babies,” said Anderson.

The bags are filled with goodies that many kids love to eat. Some of the items include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cookies, fruit, vegetables, juice, snacks and a few surprises helping many kids in need.

“It makes me proud. My goal is to go to different neighborhoods and give out bags,” said Anderson.

Residents say what makes this act of kindness so impressive she makes about 100 bags a day and pours so much love into the bags to make it possible.

Outside her home stands a sign that reads Champ Tears Drops free snack anytime and donations welcome. Inside her home, a cross sits in the center of her table where she prepares the snacks.

Anderson says she lives by a quote by Mother Teresa: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”

To donate, you can call 314-346-3451 or head to the GoFundMe page.