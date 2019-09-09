‘Skins scoop: Derrius Guice undergoes MRI on injured knee

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Adrian Peterson might be the Redskins’ starting running back after all.

One day after Peterson, the future Hall of Famer, was inactive – effectively benched by the Redskins, he’s likely to return to his starting role. The reason for the change? Derrius Guice is dealing with another knee injury.

The second-year running back underwent an MRI on his right knee after experiencing soreness on the bus after Sunday’s 32-27 season-opening loss at Philadelphia. Guice missed the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Guice, who was cleared to return to the game, rushed for 18 yards on 10 carries. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Guice won’t suit up in week two.

The 34 year-old Peterson is expected to return to the active roster for Sunday’s home opener vs. Dallas.

The knee currently receiving an MRI is the same knee Derrius Guice injured in college. The ACL knee was the healthier knee. https://t.co/n2pbLGOST0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2019