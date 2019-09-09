‘Safe and accounted for’: Ocracoke wild horses survive Hurricane Dorian

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – The Carolla Wild Horse Fund has confirmed that ponies on Ocracoke made it through Hurricane Dorian, which impacted the Outer Banks greatly last Friday.

The Fund also says that horses in other parts of the Outer Banks are turning up OK. It’s not known fully if any horses were hurt, but no injuries to wild horses have been reported.

According to a Facebook post from the group, the ponies are all “safe and accounted for.”

The wild horses were not relocated or transplanted to another area before the Hurricane passed through the Outer Banks. This was because the horses have survived many storms and hurricanes before be working together.

“Remember, they’ve been doing this for 500 years!” the Carolla Wild Horse Fund said.

While the wild horses in the Outer Banks are still thriving after the storm, lots of damage has taken a toll on the area.

You can help support recovery for the Outer Banks by making a donation here.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings