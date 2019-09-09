Police: Suspect flees on foot from Newport News officer, later found with drugs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police arrested a man on Saturday, after allegedly fleeing from police.

Around 5:29 p.m., Newport News Police in the area of Marshall Avenue and 48th Street observed a vehicle with what appeared to be a defective inspection sticker.

The vehicle turned into a business parking lot, and the officer attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped in the middle of the parking lot, and the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Donnell Lee Harris, exited the vehicle.

Reports say the officer instructed Harris to the get back in the vehicle, but he fled on foot southbound on Marshall Avenue.

The officer pursued Harris on foot and commanded him to stop. Harris eventually complied in the 4500 block of Marshall Avenue.

The officer placed Harris into custody and detected the odor of marijuana emitting from his clothes. Harris was searched, and a large sum of money was located on him and a search of his vehicle revealed suspected marijuana and narcotics.

After further investigation, Harris was arrested and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail. He is charged with two counts disregarding/eluding law enforcement command, and one count each possession of Schedule I/II Drugs, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, driving with license revoked and counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker.