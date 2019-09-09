Police investigating armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place at local restaurant Saturday night.

Officials were contacted around 11:37 p.m., advising of the robbery that happened at Marco’s Pizza located in the 2000 block of Sun Harbour Avenue.

An investigation determined that a male subject wearing a ski mask, black sunglasses, grey sweatpants and black shoes entered the business, displayed a knife, and demanded money.

The suspect fled on foot following the incident. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police at (757)-923-2350 or the Suffolk Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.