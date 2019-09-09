Police investigating armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza in Suffolk

Posted 2:32 pm, September 9, 2019, by

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place at local restaurant Saturday night.

Officials were contacted around 11:37 p.m., advising of the robbery that happened at Marco’s Pizza located in the 2000 block of Sun Harbour Avenue.

An investigation determined that a male subject wearing a ski mask, black sunglasses, grey sweatpants and black shoes entered the business, displayed a knife, and demanded money.

The suspect fled on foot following the incident. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police at (757)-923-2350 or the Suffolk Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.